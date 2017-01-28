Punjab Assembly Elections 2017: Congress complains against AAP candidate Balbir Singh in Patiala

Patiala Urban seat is set to witness a battle of the ballot between former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Akali candidate and former army chief General J J Singh and AAP nominee Balbir Singh. (PTI)

Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against AAP candidate from Patiala seat for allegedly showing an old survey to “mislead” voters. The party has sought criminal proceedings against Aam Aadmi Party candidate Balbir Singh from Patiala Urban for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. In a letter written to the Returning Officer, Patiala, District Congress Committee (Patiala Urban) General Secretary Rajnish Shori said, “AAP candidate Balbir Singh has allegedly put up hoardings at various places in Patiala, showing a year-old survey predicting 100 seats for AAP which is utterly wrong and has been put up to mislead the voters.”

“This is clear violation of the code of conduct and deserves serious notice by the Election Commission. It is requested that criminal proceedings be initiated against Balbir Singh for this violation,” wrote Shori, demanding removal of the posters. Patiala Urban seat is set to witness a battle of the ballot between former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Akali candidate and former army chief General J J Singh and AAP nominee Balbir Singh.