Punita always managed more money than me, says Jayant Sinha

Sinha was replying to a query on whether he or his wife has managed more money during an interactive session with Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal at the MindMine Summit here. Punita Kumar is the founder and Managing Partner of investment advisory firm Pacific Paradigm Advisors and is also an independent director at IT major Infosys. Earlier, Jayant Sinha was the Minister of State for Finance.

Noting that there has been an increase in incidents of unruly and disruptive behaviour of air passengers, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today said the question now is what can be done “pro-actively and preemptively”. “We are considering and discussing with all stakeholders as to what is the right way to have a national no-fly list with respect to unruly and disruptive behaviour,” he said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has been looking at ways to have stricter measures to tackle unruly behaviour by flyers against the backdrop of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulting an Air India staffer at the airport here last month. The incident had sparked off an outrage with Air India and other private airlines barring Gaikwad from taking their flights. After he regretted the incident, the ban, which was in place for two weeks, was revoked by the carriers.