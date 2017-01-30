Pune techie murder: Infosys woman employee had complained to company about guard

Rasila Raju OP, an engineer with the software major Infosys was found dead in the conference room around 8 pm on Sunday. (file photo)

The alleged murder of the 23-year-old Infosys techie by her security guard took a turn for the worst today as the girl had allegedly complained to the management about his ‘advances’, but in a shocking lapse no action was taken. Rasila Raju OP’s body was found in a conference room on the 9th floor of Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park Phase II at Pune on Sunday. She was allegedly strangulated by the security guard of the building.

Rasila who hailed from Kozhikode had complained about the guard to the management before but no action was taken. She had chided him once for staring at her and she told the authorities about the guard’s advances. Bhaben Saikia, the security guard was arrested from Chhtrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Sunday. Police said he has been deployed at the campus from the Terrier Security Services. Saikia has been taken into custody till February 4.

Rasila’s maternal uncle Manoj told PTI, “We will file a complaint for a detailed inquiry into Rasila’s death. Earlier, while making calls here she had mentioned about the same security guard making advances towards her. Though she had complained to the company officials no action had been taken.” Manoj said that the news came as a shock, as the day before her alleged murder, Rasila was speaking with her mother on phone at 2.30 pm casually. The family was also preparing for her marriage.

Rasila had visited her native village only two months back. The whole village of Kizhakkal Kadavu has been affected by Rasila’s death. “It is a rude shock for us. Rasila had made a call to her stepmother about 2.30 p m yesterday and was speaking casually,” Manoj said. Her father Raju, works as a Home Guard in Kunnamangalam police station. He had left for Pune with some relatives at 8 am in the morning on Monday when he got the news last night that Rasila had “a medical emergency”.

But later he was informed when Rasila’s relatives enquired with their contacts at Pune and got to know what had happened to her. Her mother died two years back and her brother is working abroad.