Pune techie murder: Infosys says ‘shocked and saddened’ at woman employee’s horrific killing in office

Infosys in a statement, has empathized the pain of family and friends of the deceased woman employee. (IE)

Pune techie murder: The brutal murder of a 25-year-old woman IT professional on the premises of Infosys in Pune has once again shocked the nation about the safety of women in the country – inside offices as well as on streets. With condolences coming from across the globe, the Indian multinational corporation, Infosys in a statement, has empathized the pain of family and friends of the deceased woman employee. The company in a statement said, “we are saddened and shocked at this unfortunate incident and the loss of our colleague. Our prayers and sympathies are with our employee’s family and friends.” Infosys has also added that they are focused on assisting police with investigation and providing all possible support to her family.

The woman was a software engineer of Infosys, who was allegedly strangled to death by a guard at her workstation in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi on Monday. A security guard has been apprehended in connection with the murder. Arun Waikar, the senior police inspector with Hinjawadi Police Station said, “On the basis of the CCTV footage from the company premises and other clues, we zeroed down on a security guard from Assam, who after the incident, fled and now has been held in Mumbai.” The suspect has been identified as Bhabhen Saikia, who was deployed as a guard at the Infosys unit, and is being brought to Pune, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)