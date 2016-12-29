Pune techie murder case: Police arrest main accused, deny sharing further details

Pune techie murder case: The police looked at the arrest of accused Santosh Kumar as an achievement and said that they were on right track. (ANI)

Main accused in murder case of Pune based woman software engineer was arrested, said additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Shinde on Thursday. The police looked at the arrest of accused Santosh Kumar as an achievement and said that they were on right track. However, the police official denied to share any further information in the case.

Antara Das (23) was hacked to death by an unidentified assailant near her office situated on the outskirts of the city. She was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon at around 8 PM on last Friday night when she was returning home from work. The person allegedly stabbed her with the weapon multiple times on her head and neck.