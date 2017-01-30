Pune techie murder case in Infosys office: Twitterati react in horror at murder of woman, slam outsourcing giant

Along with condolences to the family of the deceased woman, people expressed their anger over the incident and also commented on the dreadful situation of women in the country. People lashed out at the outsourcing giant Infosys for the lax security arrangements. (Source: PTI)

Pune techie murder case in Infosys office: Twitterati are reacting in anguish on the brutal murder of a 25-year-old woman IT professional. Along with condolences to the family of the deceased woman, people expressed their anger over the incident and also commented on the dreadful situation of women in the country. People lashed out at the outsourcing giant Infosys for the lax security arrangements. Here are some reactions:

Vignesh Iyer [email protected]

Really hurts to c such horrendous incidents!! Deeply saddened by d molestations & murders happening in various places!! RIP Rasila

#Infosys

Anshul SaxenaVerified account [email protected]

#Infosys must be held responsible, at least morally, Murder took place inside its premises campus. She was killed inside its own office.

Man of Justice [email protected]

This is beyond tragic…Shame on #Infosys #Pune

Rebel ???? [email protected]

Deeply sad.. condolence to the family of IT employee.. murderer should b punished

#Infosys

Abhishek Dasgupta [email protected]

#Infosys shame on infosys.why people have to work on Sunday when there is no adequate security @narendramodi

DeepshikhaB [email protected]

The woman was killed inside the #Infosys office. What does it say about the software giant’s office security? No one noticed body #Weird

Dhaval Singh [email protected] _singh

#Infosys there should be proper backgroud check for everybody.

Horrible!

The woman was a software engineer of Infosys, who was allegedly strangled to death by a guard at her workstation in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi on Monday. A security guard has been apprehended in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, Infosys in a statement, has empathised the pain of family and friends of the deceased women employee and said that the company is focused on assisting police with investigation and providing all possible support to her family.