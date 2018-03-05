Pune School girls strip-searched before boards, Education Minister Vinod Tawde orders inquiry

Angry parents held protests at the police station on Saturday. (Source: Indian Express)

A day after the female students of Prithviraj Kapoor Memorial Junior College alleged that they were strip-searched by the staff members at the MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul School before their Higher Secondary Certificate papers, State Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Monday ordered a thorough probe into the incident. As per media reports, his announcement comes after he met with Pune leaders Neelam Gorhe (Shiv Sena) and Medha Kulkarni (Bharatiya Janata Party), both of whom submitted memorandums demanding stern action against the administration of the Maharashtra Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Vishwashanti Gurukul. In a tweet, Tawde said that safeguarding the ‘modesty’ of students is the priority of the government. He added that the culprits of the alleged incident will be dealt with strictly. Meanwhile, the authorities of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul have dismissed the allegations against them and said that the girls were checked before the exams as usual and no one was asked to remove clothes.

For those unaware of the incident, on Saturday (March 3), around 80 female students of Prithviraj Kapoor Memorial Junior College along their parents lodged a complaint against MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul School at Loni Kalbhor police station. In the complaint, the girls have alleged that they were asked to strip in order to ensure that they were not carrying notes to cheat during the exams. The complaint, as per media reports, also says that the girls were being searched in this ‘inappropriate’ manner by the female staff since their HSC exam began on February 21. Notably. this is the first time when MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul School has been selected as an exam centre for the boards.

Senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and NCP leader Ajit Pawar have also asked for strict action against the alleged frisking of girls. The police have claimed that the investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.