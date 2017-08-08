Pune man bored to death by Jab Harry Met Sejal, sends SOS to Sushma Swaraj

The tweet had the internet in splits and went viral as it has garnered over 1,500 retweets and over 2,400 likes. (Image: PTI)

What has been your extremes reaction after watching a movie that made you moan? You probably would have suggested your friends not to repeat the mistake, or have written a hard hitting review on social media or may have walked out of the film midway. Well, someone has done more than all of these. Pune-based Vishal Surywanshi took an extra mile and stated his yell directly to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, though facetiously. Vishal was so petrified by Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal that in the midst of the movie, he took to Twitter, requesting Swaraj to rescue him from the theater. He wrote: “@SushmaSwaraj mam, I’m watching #JabHarryMetSejal at Xion cinema Hinjewadi, Pune. Please rescue me as soon as possible…” The tweet had the internet in splits and went viral as it has garnered over 1,500 retweets and over 2,400 likes.

With more than nine million followers on Twitter, Swaraj is one of the most followed world leaders. She is known for her prompt replies to queries and efforts of rescuing people in distress. What makes Swaraj most admirable leaders of the world is the fact that despite so many queries and requests coming in on a daily basis, she manages to respond maximum number of SOS tweets on the micro-blogging site. From passport issues, to humanitarian problems, she takes care of them all. Also, there have been instances when the External Affairs Minister has got requests, other than usual and Vishal’s request was indeed one of them. Although, there has been no reply from Swaraj so far, but to remind you she has nailed such tweeple with her absolutely savage replies in the past.

@SushmaSwaraj mam, I’m watching #JabHarryMetSejal at Xion cinema Hinjewadi, Pune. Please rescue me as soon as possible.. ???????? — Vishal Surywanshi (@vsurywanshi87) August 5, 2017

In a similar incident in July, an another cheeky guy Karan Saini tweeted to her, asking for food because he was ‘stuck on Mars’, to which Swaraj gave a fitting reply. Even another user asked Swaraj for help with his refrigerator stopped working and the minister gave a insouciant reply.