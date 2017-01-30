Pune: 25-year-old woman techie murdered in Infosys office; security guard arrested

A 25-year-old woman software engineer of Infosys was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person at her workstation in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi of Pune, barely a month after a woman from West Bengal was hacked to death. (Representative image by PTI)

A 25-year-old woman software engineer of Infosys was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person at her workstation in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi of Pune, barely a month after a woman from West Bengal was hacked to death. K Rasila Raju was allegedly strangulated with the help of a computer wire, police said. The incident took place on the ninth floor of the Infosys building. The security guard has been arrested from Mumbai in connection with the murder.

“The incident might have taken place around 5 PM but we received a call around 8 PM. Raju was employed as a software engineer by the firm,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Vaishali Jadhav said. She said though it was Sunday, Rasila was working while her two teammates were online in Bengaluru.

“Her manager was trying to call her, but there was no response. The manager called and asked the security guard to go and check and when the security guard went to see her, she was found unconscious near her workstation,” the officer said.

Last month, a 23-year-old woman from West Bengal, who was working with an IT firm, was allegedly hacked to death by an unidentified person on the outskirts of the city. Antara Das was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon when she was returning home from work near Tathwade area.

