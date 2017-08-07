Pulwama gun battle : Security forces kill 1 terrorist, encounter underway

This is the seventh encounter between security forces and terrorists in the valley within a week.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists late on Sunday evening in Kashmir’s Pulwama district. As per India Today report one terrorist has been killed but is yet to be identified. An official was quoted as saying by the channel that a joint team of Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation after getting tip off of presence of some suspected terrorists. As per the report a top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ayub Lelhari was believed to be trapped with his men. This is the seventh encounter between security forces and terrorists in the valley within a week.

Earlier on Friday, security forces killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in an encounter in Sopore area in Baramulla in which one policeman was injured. Ammunitions had lso been recovered from terrorists, ANI said. A police official also informed PTI that security forces launched an operation after information was received about the presence of terrorists in Amargarh area of Sopore. “We requested the militants to surrender but they opened fire. Then, we responded in the same way,” Commanding Officer 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Rajeshwar Jamwal was quoted as saying by the agency.

After the encounter, internet services was snapped in Baramulla. All schools and colleges in Sopore were also closed on Saturday, Additional Deputy Commissioner informed ANI. A search operation was conducted since Saturday early morning by 179 Battalion CRPF, 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Express said.