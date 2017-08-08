Pulwama encounter: Search operations underway in Drubgam area after terrorists attacked security forces in Kashmir

The area has been cordoned off by forces and search operation is underway with police, army forces and the CRPF present at the location. (Image: ANI)

Hours after three terrorists opened fire at the 44 Rashtriya Riffles army patrol on Monday night in Drubgam village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulawama district and flee are reportedly hiding in the nearby village. According to a report by ANI, the area has been cordoned off by forces and search operation is underway with police, army forces and the CRPF present at the location. As per initial reports, one or two terrorists were believed to be trapped in the site of the encounter. The reports of the latest encounter came hours after top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and a Pakistani national Umer was killed in an encounter with security forces in Samboora area of the same district.

Umer was reportedly from the Abu Ismail group. A gun battle took place yesterday where two terrorists were believed to be present at the encounter site. The encounter took place after terrorists opened fire on security forces. A massive hunt was launched by security forces to nab Ismail after the attack. Last week, three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district in Kashmir, police was quoted as saying by the PTI. As many as three weapons have been recovered from them, they informed.

Updating the situation in the area after the encounter took place, ANI quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner saying, “The internet service was snapped in Baramulla after the encounter . All educational institutes including schools and colleges remained closed on Saturday in Sopore. Later a search operation was conducted by 52 Rashtriya Rifles, 179 Battalion CRPF, Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

On August 1, LeT Kashmir commander and Kashmir chief Abu Dujana, along with his aide was gunned down by the security forces during an encounter in the Pulwama. He was wanted in connection with several terror attacks.