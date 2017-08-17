Pulwama encounter: Lashkar-e-Taiba commander killed

A self-styled district commander of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was today killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, police said.

A self-styled district commander of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was today killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, police said. “Ayub Lelhari, district commander of the LeT, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama,” a police spokesman said. Acting on a specific information regarding the movement of Lelhari, police along with Army and the CRPF laid ambush at Banderpora, Drubgam and Chandgam areas, the spokesman said. He said a vehicle in which the LeT commander was travelling was intercepted at Banderpora area. “The terrorist tried to flee and fired upon the joint party which was retaliated in which the terrorist was killed,” he said. The spokesman said two police personnel also sustained injuries during the gunfight. One of them has been shifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital Badamibagh for further treatment. “Driver of the vehicle carrying the terrorist has been arrested,” he added.

The spokesman said Lelhari had joined LeT terrorist outfit in 2015. He was involved in number of terror incidents, including killing of civilians in Pulwama and an attack on security forces. He was involved in grenade attacks on an Army camp and a police post at Kakapora. “He was also involved in the killing of sarpanch Fayaz Ahmad Kandizal,” the spokesman said. “The killing of Lelhari is yet another success in the fight against militancy,” he said.