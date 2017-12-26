Pulwama encounter: Gunfight between security forces and terrorists underway in Jammu and Kashmir

The 50 RR, Jammu and Kashmir Police and 110 Battalion CRPF personnel have been deployed at the site. (Representative image)

An encounter between security forces and terrorist is underway in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. As per ANI report, two terrorists are believed to be trapped. The 50 RR, Jammu and Kashmir Police and 110 Battalion CRPF personnel have been deployed at the site where firing is currently on. Earlier on Saturday, an Army major was among four soldiers killed in another ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops. it opened fire on forward Indian positions without provocation along the Line of Control in Keri sector of Rajouri district. One soldier was injured.

Three martyred were identified as Major Prafulla Ambadas Moharkar, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh, Udhampur-based Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel N N Joshi said. The wounded sepoy is receiving medical treatment. Major Ambadas hailed from Maharashtra’s Bhandara district and is survived by his wife Aboli Moharkar. Lance Naik Singh (34) was from Amritsar and is survived by his wife Kuljit Kaur and a daughter. Sepoy Singh (30)belonged to Karnal and is survived by his wife Ramanpreet Kaur and a son.

Lauding the three as “brave and sincere soldiers” , the army in its press release said that the “nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty”.

It further said that the Army had retaliated “strongly and effectively” at Pakistan Army posts and that the “martyrdom of Indian Army soldiers will not go in vain”. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her deputy Nirmal Singh also conveyed their sympathies to the families of the soldiers. Four soldiers were part of a Army patrol team in Chingus area of Keri sector. Around 12.15 pm, Pakistani troops opened fire at them from across the border, reports said.

Even as there have been stray incidents in the nearby Nowshera sector of small arms fire from Pakistan on Indian positions since last few days, unprovoked firing at such a big scale, leading to deaths on the Indian side, came after a month. Last month, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling in Shahpur and Degwar areas of Poonch, leading to the closure of schools in Gulpur and Nakarkot areas near the border as a precautionary step.