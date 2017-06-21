Pulwama encounter: Gunbattle rages in Kashmir between security forces, militants; 2 killed

Pulwama encounter: An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir, according to the police.(Reuters)

Pulwama encounter: An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir, according to the police. It led to a cordon-and-search operation in Kakapora area. The encounter started around 6 pm after security forces received information about presence of militants there. On the approach of the jawans, the militants started firing on them and this was fiercely countered, a police official added. As per the last reports that have come in, the gunfight was still going on. PTI reports that 2 Hizbul Mujahideen militants have been killed. Two other militants have been surrounded. Earlier in the day, it was reported that reinforcements will be sent by the Army to four troubled districts of Jammu and Kashmir. This will consist of two additional battalions, which will translate into 2000 men, officials revealed today. This will also mean the revival of some Army camps in Shopian and Pulwama. The battalions have already started moving to Kashmir.