Pulwama encounter: Gun battle on between security forces and terrorists

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per ANI report, one or two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the site of the encounter. Reports of the latest encounter comes hours after top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and a Pakistani national Umer was killed in an encounter with security forces in Samboora area of the same district.

According to reports, Umer was from the Abu Ismail group. A gun battle broke out yesterday and two terrorists were believed to be present at the encounter site. The encounter triggered after terrorists fired on security forces. Ismail was also reportedly the mastermind behind the deadly terrorist attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims last month, report, PTI said. A massive hunt was launched by security forces to nab Ismail after the attack.

Last week, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district in Kashmir, police was quoted as saying by the PTI. As many as three weapons have been recovered from them, they said.

The internet service was snapped in Baramulla after the encounter . All educational institutes including schools and colleges remained closed on Saturday in Sopore , ANI quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner as saying. As per Indian express, a search operation was conducted by 52 Rashtriya Rifles, 179 Battalion CRPF, Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

On August 1, LeT Kashmir chief Abu Dujana, along with his aide was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in the Pulwama. He was wanted in connection with several terror attacks.