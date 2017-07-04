Pulwama encounter: Army recovers body of third terrorist in Bamnoo area of Jammu and Kashmir, hunt still on for militants

Pulwama encounter: A third militant was killed on Tuesday morning in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Pulwama encounter: A third militant was killed on Tuesday morning in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir as the encounter with the security forces entered the second day, reported news agency ANI. Two militants were earlier killed in the ongoing counter-terror operation in the Bamnoo area and a police official told PTI that another body was recovered this morning. The search operation to flush out the terrorists was started after the Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama and 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of army launched cordon on receiving specific information.

However, the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants opened fire on security forces. The identity of the slain ultras has not been ascertained yet, the official said. Two Army personnel were also injured in the incident. In the joint operation, the security force also recovered weapon and other warlike stores. Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the security forces have begun cordon and search operation in Ajas area of Bandipora district where terrorists are suspected to be trapped.

On June 2, the security officials in a joint operation began to cordon off Pulwama’s Malangpora area in search of terrorist. Army, local police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) began search operation into nab terrorists trapped in the area. Yesterday, in a similar incident a cop was injured after terrorists had opened fire on a Police party in Anantnag region of South Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had issued a clarification saying that the cop is in a critical situation after the reports of him being dead broke. The injured policeman was deployed in Anantnag for a regular security patrol, to maintain law and order in the area.