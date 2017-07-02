Pulwama encounter: Army, police and CRPF hunt for trapped terrorists in Malangpora

Photo for representation only. (PTI)

Pulwama encounter: Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police as well as CRPF jawans today started a cordon and search operation in Malangpora area on suspicion of terrorists being trapped there, according to ANI. Locals had reportedly looked to disrupt the combing operations of the security forces, Times Now said. Just yesterday police revealed that the security forces trapped as many as 4 militants including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba militant involved in the killing of six policemen last month. This was in Anantnag district of Kashmir. Police told PTI, “Bashir Lakshari and three terrorists are trapped in the security forces cordon in village Brenti in Anantnag. The trapped ultras were involved in the killing of an SHO and five other policemen in Achabal area of south Kashmir on June 16”. This followed the launch by security forces of a cordon-and-search operation in Brenti-Batpora in Anantnag after having received information about the presence of the militants. On being challenged, an encounter ensued. A few weeks ago, SHO Feroz Ahmed and five other policemen were killed on the outskirts of Anantnag district, PTI said.

The attack comes a day after security forces gunned down two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including commander Bashir Lashkari who was behind the killing of six policemen last month. Earlier on Friday, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed by security forces in Pulwama district. The encounter, that had lasted for over six hours, kicked-off Friday evening in Kakapora area of Pulwama. The terrorists who were eliminated by police on Saturday were identified as Majid Mir, Shariq Ahmad and Irshad Ahmad, according to ANI report. The encounter started after forces received information that that three terrorists were hiding in a house located in a densely populated locality. A report had said that these militants are local youths and had joined LeT, police was quoted as saying by PTI. The successful operation is being considered as big blow to the LeT terror outfit which recently lost its commander Junaid Mattoo in an encounter at Arwin village in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on June 17.