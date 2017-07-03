Pulwama encounter: 1 terrorist gunned down by security forces in Bamnoo, search operation underway

Locals in the Malangpora area of Pulwama, helped escape at least two to three militants, as a stone-pelting mob engaged with security forces. (Image: Representative/ PTI)

One terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in Pulwama’s Bamnoo area in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in the day, security forces began cordon and search operation after reports of suspected militants being trapped in the area. The slain terrorist is identified as Kifayat and two other terrorists are trapped, reported ANI. It was also reported that locals in the Malangpora area of Pulwama, helped escape at least two to three militants, as a stone-pelting mob engaged with security forces, who had launched search operations here. A report by CNN News 18 informed that some suspected terrorists were holed up in the area, but later with the help of the locals they flee during a massive protest. Even India TV reported that the terrorists suspected to be from the Hizbul Mujahideen organisation, escaped on Monday morning as the locals disrupted army operations which were conducted since Sunday evening.

(This is a developing story)