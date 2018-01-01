Pulwama attack: Himachal Pradesh government gives Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia for family of jawan martyred

Three militants in the early hours yesterday stormed a CRPF camp in the Lethpora area of Pulwama and killed five personnel while injuring three others. (ANI)

The Himachal Pradesh government today gave an ex-gratia relief of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Inspector Kuldeep Roy of the 185 Battalion of the CRPF, who was killed in a suicide attack by militants in Pulwama district of south Kashmir yesterday. Roy hailed from Tikkar Khatriyan village of Hamirpur district. Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed grief over the death of Roy and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul. Thakur said the brave soldiers of the state lead from the front to safeguard the country. The supreme sacrifice by the martyrs would always be remembered by the country, he said.

Three militants in the early hours yesterday stormed a CRPF camp in the Lethpora area of Pulwama and killed five personnel while injuring three others. In response, all three militants were gunned down by the security forces. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.