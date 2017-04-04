Puducherry: Rift between Kiran Bedi, Congress government widens on municipal commissioner’s appointment

Last Friday, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had called the order invalid, as it was ‘not issued with approval of the competent authority’. (ANI)

The cold war between the Congress Government in Puducherry and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi seemed to have increased, with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy endorsing Assembly speaker V Vaithilingam ruling to relieve Puducherry municipal commissioner R Chandrasekaran from his duties and put him on compulsory wait, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said.

Last Friday, the lieutenant governor had called the order “invalid”, as it was “not issued with an approval of the competent authority”. Yesterday also, Kiran Bedi repeated that the Union Territory’s legislature has no power to make appointments. Puducherry chief secretary Manoj Parida, who had passed the order after directions from Speaker V Vaithilingam, also faces the heat after Bedi said that Chandrasekaran would continue to work as commissioner.

Even as Chandrasekaran got an order from lieutenant governor continue to stay on his post, S Ganessin, the director of Art and Culture department, who was given the additional post of the commissioner by the Speaker, also took charge and held meetings with the minister and senior officials in the municipal department.

The speaker has alleged that Kiran Bedi is not allowing the Puducherry government to function properly. “Municipal commissioner Chandrasekaran was removed from the post after there was a privilege motion against him in the Assembly by an MLA,” he was quoted as saying by ‘The Indian Express’.

Vaithilingam has also said the complaint against Chandrasekaran was that he was not responding to MLAs in civic and public issues which were crucial in nature. “We still did not suspend him; only kept him on wait after removing him from his post,” Vaithilingam said. Yesterday, Narayanasamy had said that as the chief minister, he had accepted the Speaker’s ruling immediately.