Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi wants officers to explain absence at Raj Bhavan function

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (PTI)

A day after the customary Independence Day function at the Raj Nivas witnessed a virtual boycott, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today sought an explanation from government officers for their “absence at the state function”. In a WhatsApp message to mediapersons, Bedi said officers who were invited for the ‘Independence Day At Home’ but did not turn up without due intimation or permission for exemption should send their explanation within three days to her Secretary.

“Unsatisfactory explanation will lead to placing a written displeasure in the concerned officers’ personal file,” she said.

The LG said attending a function for which invitation was extended to the officers “is not only part of your (officers) official duty but it is also an expression of respect to the occasion”. The occasion would also be an event for bonding with fellow colleagues which is vital for good administration, she said.

She hoped that “in future you (officers) will all respect the sanctity of the official invitations”. The former IPS officer said she has asked her secretary to issue a standing order to this effect.

The ‘at home’ hosted by the LG yesterday also witnessed absence of ministers and elected MLAs belonging to the ruling Congress and its alliance partner the DMK, opposition AINRC and AIADMK. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, nominated BJP MLA and local unit party president V Saminathan were the only leaders who attended the reception at the Raj Nivas yesterday.

Bedi greeted the chief minister on his arrival who after staying for a while left the venue. The virtual boycott by the political class, barring the saffron party, came against the backdrop of differences between Bedi and elected members over the LG’s style of functioning. Bedi was recently locked in a tussle with the government over appointment and swearing-in of three nominated members of the assembly.