Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy participates in Human chain protest against NEET

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today participated in a ‘human chain’ protest organised by the DMK and backed by ruling congress to protest against the National Eligibilty cum Entrance Test for selection of students to medical courses. PCC president and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, conveners of DMK, the congress ally, R Siva MLA and S P Sivakumar, former chief minister R V Janakiraman and leaders and volunteers of left parties, VCK and several other outfits also participated in the protest.

Slogans were raised by participants who included a good number of women against the Centre for introducing NEET based selection. Students from rural areas and those who had done their studies under state board would be affected by the decision, they said. Holding flags of their respective parties, the protesters condemned the BJP-led NDA government’s “anti-student policy.”

Puducherry and Karaikal regions adopt the Tamil Nadu pattern of education in plus two courses while Yanam and Mahe adopt the pattern of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Kerala states respectively. Tamil Nadu has been seeking exemption from NEET maintaining that it would affect the students from the state.