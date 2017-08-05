Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader also demanded that his Gujarat counterpart take immediate steps (PTI)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy condemned the attack on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat today. A cement brick was hurled at Gandhi’s car by a man, suspected to be a BJP supporter, smashing a glass-pane at the rear end, during a tour of flood-hit Banaskantha district, police said. The supporters of the BJP were involved in the attack on Gandhi’s car when he was travelling to see the impact of the floods and meet people, the chief minister alleged in a release tonight. “A situation of insecurity to Rahul Gandhi’s life had been caused by the murderous attack in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district by BJP supporters,” Narayanasamy said.

The Gujarat chief minister should “tender an apology and the state’s ministers should take responsibility” of the incident, he said. The Congress leader also demanded that his Gujarat counterpart take immediate steps to bring to book those who indulged in the attack. The Youth Congress’s Puducherry unit will hold demonstrations here tomorrow against the attack on Gandhi, its leader M Ilayaraja said.