Public money being spent for people’s benefit:, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

In his first visit to Bijnor after becoming the chief minister, Yogi Adityanath said that his government was spending every penny of public money for the people’s benefit, unlike previous dispensations.

The chief minister inaugurated a distillery plant of the Kisan Cooperative Sugar Mill at Najibabad and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 75 crore.

He also distributed farm debt waiver certificates under the under the state’s Kisan Loan Maaf scheme at programme here.

“Unlike past governments in the state, the present government is spending every penny of public money for the people’s benefit,” Adityanath said.

The plant is a gift to the district. It will also benefit growers in neighbouring Uttarakhand’s Garhwal district, he said.

The chief minister also said the state government will also install a plant in the mill to generate electricity for Najibabad and its neighbouring areas.

Praising district officials and the people for making Bijnor open defecation free, he said his government was determined to make the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a success in the state.