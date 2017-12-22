Public Accounts Committee slams Maharashtra for non-completion of residential schools projects

The PAC of the Maharashtra legislature has pulled up the state government for failing to complete the task of constructing 100 residential schools for the Scheduled Caste (SC) students, even a decade after the scheme was launched. (Image: IE)

The PAC of the Maharashtra legislature has pulled up the state government for failing to complete the task of constructing 100 residential schools for the Scheduled Caste (SC) students, even a decade after the scheme was launched. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), in its report on the Social Justice Department, tabled in the Legislative Assembly today, said although 100 such schools were supposed to be constructed till 2012 under the first phase of the 2006-07 scheme, only 76 schools were constructed so far. The report also pointed out that Rs 571.17 crore had been transferred to the Public Works Department (PWD) for the completion of the task.

“It could be lack of planning as the department has constructed only 76 schools. Of these, five schools, despite being constructed, are yet to be handed over to the social justice department,” it said. “At some places, location of the school was shifted from one teshil to another, which is a serious issue,” the report said adding that the places were finalised by a committee under chief secretary. The report also pointed out that the contractor, who was given the task of installing biometric machines at these schools, had installed only 3,321 machines instead of 5,050 as decided earlier. “However, he was paid Rs 11.67 crore instead of Rs 8.23 crore,” it pointed out.

“Of the total installed machines, around 800 to 1,000 machines were not functioning,” it alleged. The committee also pointed out that of the 99 tehsils with less than 55 per cent literacy rate, only 35 were chosen for the first phase. “The money lying unused for such a long period is an example of financial indiscipline. As the construction of schools was delayed by so many years, the cost of the project also shot up,” the report stated.