Proud Mumbai moment! First Indian city with 8 women police station in-charge; Twitterati pour hearts in praise

Eight women Mumbai Police officers who are the incharge of their respective police stations.

Mumbai, the metropolis which is often regarded as the city of dreams, has got itself a new badge of honour! Guarding the city’s people is its police department, which has got a new feather in its cap! Mumbai has become the first city in India to have as many as eight women police station in-charges. Mumbai Police, on Saturday, took to Twitter to announce the same.

On Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote: “Trying to keep up with the city’s trend of setting examples! #InspiredByMumbai” Soon after the tweet by Mumbai Police, the response it got was commendable! From ‘Congrats’ to ‘Proud of YOU all’ to ‘Very good initiative’,

Twitterati poured their hearts out in the praise of the lady officers in Mumbai Police.

At a time when cases against women are on the rise, such a news where women are at the helm of guarding the city is surely a welcome step. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is known to have a quirky side, especially on Social Media. They have every now and then resorted to a medium of language that is very much popular among the millennials.