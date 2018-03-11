Proud moment, Salute! This heartwarming video of Bengaluru Police and schoolboy has gone viral; here’s why

Bengaluru City Police has posted a video on its Facebook account, showing a heartwarming exchange between top police official in the state and a schoolboy. (Facebook grab: BENGALURU CITY POLICE)

Bengaluru City Police has posted a video on its Facebook account, showing a heartwarming exchange between top police official in the state and a schoolboy. As soon as the video was uploaded on the social media platform, it started doing the rounds on the internet. The video shows the Commissioner of Police, T Suneel Kumar, IPS saluting a schoolboy. The video was posted on Friday and since then it has garnered over 1,700 shares and over one lakh views. The caption reads: “A respect given by a uniform to a uniform shows the value of discipline.”

This candid proud moment that was caught on camera shows the schoolboy giving high regards to the man in uniform and in return he gets the same respect from the Bengaluru’s top cop.

Watch this proud moment of respect and discipline here:

The police officer’s show of respect to the young child has won praise online. This particular Facebook post has attracted a flood of comments, appreciating the heartwarming gesture between a police official and an ordinary citizen of the country.

A user wrote, “This is a strange phenomena have seen throughout Bangalore I have seen school kids wishing and saluting Police officers personally I appreciate this”, while another said, “That’s really what we would love to see in our city… Respect for each other.”

Many people said such acts will help in creating good community relationship with police, “Superb !! Thx BENGALURU CITY POLICE for sharing the moment in the page. It takes courage and kind heart. Also will help community relationship with police. One Grand solute from my side,” another user commented.

“Boy is going to have high regards to Uniform…no wonder few years down the line he may be saluting another boy as an officer,” a writer posted. While another said, “Amazing gesture!!! Both by our COP and the little champ…. Please identify the little champ and honour him..”. “Absolutely wonderful our Commissioner of Bangalore City with such humble gesture to the future generation of India,” a comment said.