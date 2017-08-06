Protests outside UAE Embassy over terror funding allegations

Representational Image (ANI)

A protest was organized outside the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday afternoon to highlight the anger and frustration that still exists among Indians over incidents of terror and over media reports of terror outfits, including well known ones like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) being bankrolled by financial institutions that operate out of countries in the Middle East such as the United Arab Emirates. Sunday’s protest was organized by the Delhi-based NGO Serve for Humans. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the protest outside the UAE embassy, Harish Malkoti, President and Project Development Officer of the NGO, said, “We are conducting a peaceful protest against the UAE, as newspapers are showing news that Dubai funded Pakistani banks for the 26/11 attack in India. We want India to take immediate and stringent action against the UAE.”

He further said, “Terrorism and friendship can’t go hand in hand. That has been our nation’s policy. All countries are important for us, whether it is China or the UAE. If any country wants to spread terrorism in our country, we won’t redeem any relations with them. When told that terror attacks are also taking place in Pakistan, he said, “Pakistan is a poor country. From where is it getting the funds to spread terrorism? The government should conduct a probe in this regard.” To another question regarding the ongoing trilateral border impasse between India, China and Bhutan in the Doklam region, Mr. Malkoti said, “We want the government to take necessary steps and boycott Chinese products.”