Protests erupt in Muzaffarnagar after BJP leader shot dead on street; Delhi-Dehradun highway blocked

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot by three unidentified bike-borne assailants on Wednesday morning in Khatauli town of Muzaffarnagar. The BJP worker was identified as Raja Balmiki – he was a general secretary in the party. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Balmiki was following his daily routine to open his shop in the morning when the assailants came on a motorbike and shot him three times. The murder sparked protests in the in area and the crowd blocked the Delhi-Dehradun national highway at Khatauli. The have staged demonstrations demanding the local administration to probe the matter and arrest the culprits at the earliest. Security has been tightened in the area, the SHO said.

In another attack on a BJP worker elsewhere in India, two party workers were hacked to death in Kerala. While one was a 20-year-old party worker in Thrissur district of the state, another was murdered in politically violent Kannur district. BJP has accused ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) of being behind these incidents. The BJP had also alleged that the CPI(M)-ruled state was now known for political killings while other states in the country focused on the development and economic growth.

