Protestors win! Jallikattu Bill passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Tamil Nadu State Assembly on Monday passed bill to overturn Supreme Court order banning controversial bull-taming sport of Jallikattu. With clearance from the state assembly, the performing of bull-taming sports has now turned legal in the state. “Jallikattu Bill passed unanimously in Tamil Nadu Assembly,” AIADMK tweeted. The bill, passed by state in a special session called by the speaker, also replaces the ordinance promulgated for the same. Earlier, Jallikattu protests turned violent in its fifth day as some of the miscreants set vehicles and police post on fire near Chennai’s Marina beach.

Jallikattu Bill passed unanimously in TN Assembly. — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 23, 2017

The agitators, most of them from political outfits, turned violent after the police in Chennai started removing scores of protesters. The crackdown was following an advisory which instructed police disperse people gathered at Marina Beach.

Police fired teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge at some places as sections of protesters, removed from Marina in an early morning crackdown, pelted stones. While vehicles were gutted, the front portion of the station and the name board were damaged in the fire.

Similarly, vehicles, including cars, were set on fire by unidentified persons near Nadukuppam. Protesting the police action at Marina, hundreds of people blocked roads and staged sit-ins in several areas, including Triplicane, Teynampet, Kilpauk and T Nagar, causing severe hardship to morning office goers. Vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt on several arterial roads and junctions such as Anna Salai and Gemini Flyover in the heart of the city besides the IT corridor.

The cultural event was celebrated in several districts across Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Taking note of the cultural importance of the event, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday had assured the people that the centre stands with the people of Chennai.

