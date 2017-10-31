Protest can not be held in Ramlila Maidan, says North Delhi Municipal Corporation

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has made it clear that protest can not be held in Ramlila Maidan. This comes after the National Green Tribunal had on October 5 directed the Delhi government to immediately stop all protests and assembly of people at the Jantar Mantar area in the national capital. (IE image)

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has made it clear that protest can not be held in Ramlila Maidan. This comes after the National Green Tribunal had on October 5 directed the Delhi government to immediately stop all protests and assembly of people at the Jantar Mantar area in the national capital. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will file an appeal in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stating that it is not feasible for them to allow Ramlila Maidan to be used as a protest site for free, as the corporation earns Rs 50,000 every day from the site and it will amount to huge revenue losses. Director of the horticulture department, NDMC, Ranbeer Singh, said: “The corporation has not received any request so far from people who have been displaced from Jantar Mantar and want to hold a protest here. However, as per the rules, we can hand over the site to one party at a time for which we will charge Rs 50,000.”

On October 5, the National Green Tribunal had directed the Delhi government to immediately stop all protests and assembly of people at the Jantar Mantar area in the heart of the capital city. A bench headed by Justice R S Rathore also directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to remove all make-shift and temporary structures, loud speakers and public address systems from the stretch of the road situated near Connaught Place. “The respondents Government of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Police Commissioner, Delhi to immediately stop all the activities of dharna, protest, agitations, assembling of people, public speeches, using of loud speakers, etc. at Jantar Mantar road,” the bench said.

On October 30, the National Green Tribunal had directed the Delhi Police to file a compliance report on its order to stop all protests and assembly of people at the Jantar Mantar area in the heart of the national capital. The green panel had recently banned all protests and dharnas around the historic Jantar Mantar area, which has been a hotspot of many agitations over the past decades, saying such activities violate environmental laws.