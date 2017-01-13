Protest against pro-PETA actress Trisha

Angered by actress Trisha’s “pro-PETA” stand, a small group of ‘Jallikattu’ supporters picketed the locale of the shooting of Tamil film “Garjanai”, starring her and Arya, at a village in this district today. (Source: Facebook)

Angered by actress Trisha’s “pro-PETA” stand, a small group of ‘Jallikattu’ supporters picketed the locale of the shooting of Tamil film “Garjanai”, starring her and Arya, at a village in this district today. However, Trisha, a known animal lover and who has featured in PETA’s advertisement for adopting homeless dogs, was not present when the activists of Naam Tamizhar Katchi and some fringe outfits came to the site in Nemathanpatti near Karaikudi, police said.

Security had been beefed up in the area, they said.The protesters converged on the film shooting site after hearing that Trisha would come today. As they came to know that she was not present, they raised slogans and picketed the area for some time before dispersing themselves, police said.

A picture of Trisha, who has starred in a number of Tamil and Telugu films besides in Hindi, wearing a PETA tee shirt was doing the rounds on social media, with accompanying abusive text.

Some other critical comments were also made against her.Trisha is a known animal lover and an advocate of animal rights. She has supported PETA which had been spearheading a campaign against Jallikattu on the grounds of cruelty to participating bulls.PETA has written to the President and Prime Minister arguing against any ordinance for holding the bull taming sport in the state as demanded by the state government and others. The animal rights group has come under severe attack from jallikattu supporters who even wanted it to be ‘banned.’