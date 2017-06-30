Protectors can never be killers: Vishva Hindu Parishad on cow vigilantes. (wiki)

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) today said a protector could never be a killer, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned violence in the name of cow protection. The Hindutva organisation also urged the prime minister to enact a stringent law for the protection of cows saying this was favoured by Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave. Modi had referred to Gandhi and Bhave in his speech. “Our prime minister mentioned about Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave, both of whom were in favour of a stringent law for the protection of cows. Following their words, the government should enact a stringent law and ensure its strict implementation,” said VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal. On Modi’s strong message to the cow vigilantes, he claimed that the latter hit the road when the administration failed to check the killing of cows. “Cow protectors are protectors. How can they be killers? Killers cannot be protectors,” added Bansal. The prime minister, who was at Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat today, said no person in the country had the right to take the law in his own hands. Modi had admonished the cow vigilantes In August last year as well.