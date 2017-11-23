Prosecute Bhansali for showing film to journos without censor nod: plea in court

(Source: PTI)

A plea was filed in a Lucknow court today seeking criminal prosecution against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for showing his film ‘Padmavati’ to three journalists without getting permission from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The court of Judicial Magistrate (III) fixed November 24 as the date for recording the statement of the complainant prior to taking a decision as to whether or not, it should take cognisance of the offences alleged in the complaint. The complaint was been filed by lawyer Ashok Pandey under the Criminal Procedure Code. The complainant alleged that before releasing any film, it has to get a certificate from the CBFC. But in the present matter, the CBFC had returned the film due to procedural reasons. Even then, Bhansali showed the movie to three journalists, the complaint said. It was submitted that such display is an offence under section 7 of the Cinematograph Act and punishable up to three years of imprisonment and Rs one lakh fine. The complainant demanded that the four persons should be prosecuted and punished as per law.