Proposal to expand Delhi Metro train up to Kundli prepared, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

A proposal regarding the expansion of Delhi Metro up to Kundli, in Sonipat district, has been prepared, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here today. Khattar said out of the 3,600 announcements concerning various development projects made by him, work in 2,550 projects have either been completed or were underway. “The proposal regarding the expansion of Metro train up to Kundli has been prepared. Rapid Metro and other options are being considered to connect areas beyond Kundli,” he said. The Chief Minister assured that work on the remaining projects would be completed by year-end. Khattar said he has already visited 18 out of the 22 districts in the state, where he addressed the grievances of the people through ‘Janta Darbars’, adding that the remaining districts would be covered next month. He said land for the Rail Coach Factory in Sonipat has been transferred to Railways and the foundation stone would be laid soon.

Haryana has proposed to set up a Science City in Sonipat, he told reporters here. Khattar added that the capacity of sugar mills in the state would be increased to ensure entire produce of cane growers is crushed.