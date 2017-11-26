Promotion from vice-principal to principal in Delhi government schools: Take a test

Now, even after years of experience, a test for the vice principals seems to be a matter of concern for the teaching community. (IE image)

The rules for the appointment of Principals in Delhi government schools might just change. Well, this comes after the Centre’s recent proposal on the promotion of vice-principals to principals and it has raised eyebrows in the teaching fraternity. The reason being an examination that needs to be passed by the vice principals to take up the higher post. Now, even after years of experience, a test for the vice principals seems to be a matter of concern for the teaching community.

The Centre’s proposal states that a vice-principal will have to pass a “departmental examination” to be promoted to the post of a Principal according to The Indian Express. The recruitment rules of the DoPT states that the promotion of a vice principal is subjected to his passing of the departmental examination. “Promotion of a vice-principal… with eight years of combined service as vice-principal, postgraduate teacher, graduate teacher — of which two years are as vice principal — (is) subject to the passing of a limited departmental examination,” the recruitment rules were stated by the DoPT circular.

Vice Principals of various schools in Delhi don’t approve of the departmental exam for them. A vice principal from a school in Nangloi was quoted saying by IE that a vice principal sitting for an examination after several years of service does not sound practical. “We don’t know why there is a need to have the exam”, he added. Another vice principal of a school in Central Delhi proposed the idea of conducting an interview as a better alternative for this purpose. He said that an interview can also determine and understand the administrative capabilities of a person. He said that it doesn’t sound practical to give an examination at this age. However, Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Association, favoured an exam for the selection of principals saying that principals hired through direct recruitment go through a rigorous examination conducted by UPSC.

In Delhi government schools, principals are appointed either through promotion or direct recruitment through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Vice-principals are usually promoted as heads of schools. In January, the government had said 449 of 946 schools were functioning without principals. UPSC was made responsible for recruitment of Principals by the Delhi High Court.