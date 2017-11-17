Promising footballer joins Lashkar in Kashmir; kins, friends urge him to return home

Majid Arshid Khan was a promising footballer.

Last week, an announcement by a young man from Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Facebook that he was planning to join the militant ranks had left everybody stunned. This is because, locals recognised Majid Arshid Khan as a promising footballer, used to work for a charity that provides care and medical support for women and child care, Indian Express said.

As per police, Majid had recently come in contact with militants and was now with the Lashkar-e-Toiba. On Thursday, his family, friends and police urged him to return after he was seen holding an -47 at the funeral of a militant killed in an encounter in Khund, the report said.

“He (Majid) has become a militant and our endeavour will be that he comes back. Even his family members are trying to get him back. We will second the efforts of the family. Not only Majid, all other youth who have joined militancy, police will do everything to bring them back and rehabilitate. It is our sincere endeavour that these misguided youth come back and join the mainstream”, the paper quoted Muneer Ahmad Khan, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, as saying.

Majid’s friends said that the young man seemed to have changed after one of his close friends was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir in August. According to them, Majit was crying profusely as his friends body was being laid to rest. “After that, he was a changed person,’’ a friend told the paper further.

Since the day Majid announced his decision to pick up arms, his friends have been making appeals via social media, urging him to return home. In fact, a video of Majid’s mother Asyia Khan have also gone viral. She is crying asking her son to return, in the video.

A friend, writing on his Facebook timeline, said: “Please come back Majid Soba… We love you… Your parents, friends and relatives are waiting for you. We will support you… Please come back.’’

Earlier yesterday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police presented two militants before the media , who were held during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kund area. They also claimed to have arrested three local militants, one of them injured, during the operation.

This came after state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s recent appeal to make attempts to take local militants alive rather than gunning them down during encounters.