Promised Rs 350 and food to attend Arvind Kejriwal’s Haryana rally, disgruntled labourers cry foul as AAP ‘backtracks’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “Haryana Bachao Rally” in Hisar on Sunday which saw the AAP convenor announce his party’s decision to contest the assembly elections in the state in 2019 has been caught in an alleged controversy. A video posted by news agency ANI shows labourers alleging that they were promised Rs 350 each and food to be present at the Aam Aadmi Party convener’s public rally. Labourers claimed that they neither received the money nor food as promised to them.

Kejriwal, who was born in Haryana’s Siwani, had lashed out at the ruling BJP government and past Congress dispensation in Haryana. He also exuded confidence that AAP will go past the historic mandate of 67 out of 70 seats that the party received in Delhi. AAP’s foray into Haryana comes after its attempts to expand its footprint in elections in Punjab and Goa Assembly polls in 2017.

AAP, however, failed miserably in both the states. It had also fielded 33 candidates in the crucial Gujarat Assembly polls but all failed to make a mark. AAP has earlier said that it is likely to fight in the Rajasthan assembly polls to be held in 2018.

Kejriwal attacked at BJP and Congress at “Haryana Bachao Rally” blaming them for the violence during Jat reservation stir in 2016. “Everybody in Haryana knows that BJP and Congress had got riots triggered between the Jats and non-Jats. Hooda and Khattar, both were together in it…. I want to ask where was Khattar sahab when Haryana was burning?” Kejriwal alleged. Lashing out at BJP, Kejriwal said that the ruling party at the Centre is the number one party in orchestrating riots.

“If you want riots between Hindu-Muslims, give them a contract and they will get it done in two minutes,” Kejriwal alleged.

Speaking of the party’s strategy, Haryana AAP convener Naveen Jaihind said, “We will soon initiate the process to choose candidates for all 90 seats in Haryana. People of the state are fed up with the politics of CBI (Congress, BJP and INLD) whose leaders only promote their family members.”