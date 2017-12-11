Project to ‘strengthen’ Ring Road from AIIMS to Ashram approved

The Delhi government today approved a project to strengthen the Ring Road, from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Ashram, in the national capital. (Image : PTI)

The Delhi government today approved a project to strengthen the Ring Road, from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Ashram, in the national capital. The strengthening of the five-km stretch of the road would be carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The decision to approve the project was taken at a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), which was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. “Chaired Expenditure-Finance committee (EFC) meeting today (Monday). Important decision included approval of ‘Project to strengthen Ring road from AIIMS to Ashram’ costing Rs 15 crore (sic),” Sisodia tweeted after the meeting.

According to an official, strengthening of a road meant improving its condition by laying asphalt layers on it. The resurfacing of this stretch was last done in 2007, the official said. Ring Road is one of the most important arterial roads of Delhi. It carries a heavy volume of traffic on a daily basis. The five-km stretch of the road passes through several important areas like Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand, South Extension etc.