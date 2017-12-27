Project ‘Swarna’: Jaipur-Agra Shatabdi Express to have new features in 2018

According to the officer, paintings exhibiting culture and heritage of the region will be displayed in the coaches. (PTI)

Come 2018 and the Jaipur-Agra Shatabdi Express coaches, thanks to the Indian Railways project ‘Swarna’, will be equipped with new features. The coaches, said a top railway official, will have various new features such as disposable head rest cover for passenger seats, automatic odour control (AOC) system, and much more. “The journey from Jaipur to Agra will be more comfortable in the new year. The Indian Railways has introduced Braille signage in the coaches to make travel easy for visually impaired people. “Also, all coaches will be equipped with CCTV surveillance system,” North Western Railway chief spokesperson Tarun Jain said. There will be Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance system for the staff to ensure their safety and responsibility, he added. Trying to upgrade in all spheres, the railways has made efforts in improving the aesthetics too.

According to the officer, paintings exhibiting culture and heritage of the region will be displayed in the coaches. Talking about more of such railway coaches, Jain said in future there are plans to roll out same features in other trains too, especially those running in tourist circuits. Golden triangle (New Delhi-Jaipur-Agra) is an important tourism circuit in the country attracting scores of domestic and international tourists for witnessing rich cultural heritage. Notably, India’s first Swarn Rajdhani was launched in New Delhi in November this year.