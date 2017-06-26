Prohibitory orders imposed in Tripura after CPI(M), BJP clash

Prohibitory orders has been imposed here after clashes between CPI(M) and BJP party workers left twenty-six people injured, police said today.

(Representative Image: IE)

Prohibitory orders has been imposed here after clashes between CPI(M) and BJP party workers left twenty-six people injured, police said today. The Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and CRPF jawans have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, a senior police official said. The clash took place at around 10 pm in Mirja subdivision on Saturday when the BJP activists were putting up their party flags, which was resisted by the CPI(M) supporters. The incident left twenty-three party workers of BJP and three CPI(M) activists injured, Superintendent of Police (SP) Monchak Ipper said, adding that the injured were hospitalised and their condition is stable.

“The prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC has been clamped in Belonia since yesterday. The situation is completely under control now,” the SP said. The state BJP vice president Subal Bhowmick, who visited the area yesterday, alleged that “an unprecedented violence has been unleashed by the ruling CPI(M) throughout the state” and demanded “imposition of Disturbed Areas Act in the state to ensure safety and security of people.”

CPI(M) state secretary Bijan Dhar said, “the demand for Disturbed Areas Act was a pre-planned conspiracy of BJP to disturb peace and tranquillity in the state.” “It is wrong that the CPI(M) unleashed violence on the BJP workers rather the BJP activists have been attacking the CPI(M) cadres in the state,” Dhar said.