Probe will be ordered into work orders by rural development department : Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said a probe would be ordered into the allegations that rural development department had issued work orders worth Rs 255 crore without following proper tendering process during 2016-17. Pankaja Munde heads the rural development ministry. When the Chief Minister was asked about it during the interactive session in suburban Mumbai, Fadnavis admitted that it was an irregularity.

He was however, quick to add that the Minister has no role to play in preparing the estimate of a work order and would ask her to probe who tried to frustrate the government order regarding e-tendering. As per the government decision any expenditure over Rs 3 lakh should be done through e-tendering. There are allegations that the department in order to avoid e-tendering divided the work orders into parts so that the work order is less than Rs 3 lakh.