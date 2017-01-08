Probe on actor Om Puri’s death reveals new details

The 66-year old actor had died on January 6 at his residence in Mumbai. (Indian Express)

A new detail has come on the death actor Om Puri. His close friend film producer Khalid Kidwai has told the police that the actor had consumed alcohol the night before his death and had also wanted to meet his son, which did not happen, a report by India Today has revealed. The filmmaker also informed the police, the actor was quite emotional the night before his death.

The 66-year old actor had died on January 6 at his residence. His friend gilmmaker Ashok Pandit had confirmed the news to Indianexpress.com and said that the actor had suffered from a massive heart attack in the morning Yesterday, the city police had registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with his death.

As per reports, the preliminary postmortem report of the deceased actor revealed that the cause of death as ‘unknown’, leading to rumours of foul play involved in the case. He is survived by estranged wife Nandita and son Ishsan. Om Puri acted in several award-winning Indian films. He was born on October 18, 1950, to a Punjabi family in Haryana’s Ambala district.

The actor was also an alumnus of National School of Drama (NSD), in which Naseeruddin Shah was a co-student. His irst film was the 1967 film Ghashiram Kotwal, a Marathi film based on a play fo the same name. From there, he appeared in several critically-acclaimed films like Mirch Masal, Sadgati and Dharavi. Over the 1990s, Puri began to enter mainstream movies, deftly handling films of every genre.