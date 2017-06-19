Probe into Samajwadi Party projects, BJP government’s way to stay in news: Congress

The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government has not done any work so far, Congress leader Raj Babbar said today. (Source: PTI)

The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government has not done any work so far and that is why it has ordered a probe into several projects of the previous dispensation to stay in the news, Congress leader Raj Babbar said today. “It has been only a few days since this government has been in office and they have not done any work to show as their own,” the Congress’s state unit chief said. “They want space in the media and you (media) will give it only to CBI probes … Let them do it (and) when the media will lose interest and space will be exhausted, everyone will ask them about the work … and because they have done nothing till now so they are ordering probes,” he told reporters in a conference here. He was responding to a query on the Yogi Adityanath government recommending a CBI probe into the Gomti Riverfront project.

To a question on the state government remaining busy in preparation for the International Day of Yoga function on June 21 at a time when farmers were on the warpath and committing suicides, Babbar said, “We are not against Yoga but it is not the heritage of any single party but that of the sanatan tradition of the country.” “But at the same time I will also want to point out that some 80 per cent people are those who do not need to do Yoga to get a flat belly as they are struggling to get two square meals,” he said. Sharing his experiences during party’s ongoing ‘haq maango abhiyan’ (Claim Your Rights Campaign), Babbar said the condition of farmers and unemployed youth was very bad.

Also Watch:



“When the farmers raise their voice they are shot at and beaten with batons… The problems that they are facing have far reaching effect. Even schools and banks are not left untouched by it,” he said. On the recent loan waiver by the UP government, Babbar said writing off debts was not a permanent solution but an attempt to check the tillers from committing suicides. To a question, he said Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi might join the campaign, which is his brain child. The campaign is an attempt to take direct feedback from maximum farmers and unemployed youth who had been hoodwinked by the sloganeering of the BJP in the elections as it is often alleged in media that people come and give written speeches and instigate farmers, Babbar said. The Congress today celebrated Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, which Babbar said, as per the traditions the vice president was celebrating with his elders.