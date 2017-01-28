Pro-Pakistan speakers don’t have the courage to utter a word when human right violation happens on the other side: Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO

Dr. Jitendra Singh defended the demonetisation policy implemented by the Modi-government. (ANI)

Speaking at a round-table conference on counter-terrorism, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Prime Minister’s Office, said that a section of people who come out in support for the neighbouring country don’t have the courage to utter a word when human rights violation happens in Pakistan. Stating that Pakistan’s action is very clear, he stated, “What Pakistan is doing is very clear, the point is not what they are doing but what we are doing.”

“That section of citizens who tend to speak for Pakistan, don’t have the courage to utter a word when human right violation happens on the other side,” said Jitendra Singh.

Lauding the Narendra Modi government, the Minister of State said that the central government has taken decisive steps to curb the rise of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and gave befitting replies to cross-border firings by official and unofficial groups from the neighbouring country.

Dr. Jitendra Singh further slammed Pakistan by stating that the neighbouring country hesitates to pay homage to the martyred soldiers of the Indian Army but are so much worked up at the death of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani. Using strong words against Pakistan’s stand on the Kashmir issue, Singh stated, “This so-called lobby of separatists are not separatists by conviction but by convenience.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh also defended the demonetisation policy implemented by the Modi-government and said that the ban on old currency notes, replacing them with new ones, has drastically reduced terror-related transactions and Hawala funding.