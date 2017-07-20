Pro-Kannada activists deface Hindi display signs at metro stations

Activists belonging to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada outfit, shouted “don’t want Hindi” slogans and also against metro officials. (Representative image: PTI)

Pro-Kannada activists today staged protests at some metro stations here and defaced signages in Hindi by blackening them, as they continued their protest against the alleged imposition of the language. Protests have been reported at Peenya, Rajajinagara, Yeshwanthpur, Jayanagara, Mysuru Road and Chickpete metro stations and Hindi wordings on the signages were blackened on a few of them, officials said. They said following the protest, security near most of the metro stations in the city has been tightened by deploying additional forces.

Activists belonging to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada outfit, shouted “don’t want Hindi” slogans and also against metro officials. As the activists tried to block the entrance of metro stations by staging the protest, police removed them and at a couple of stations protestors were detained, police said. Signages in Hindi at atleast two metro stations in the city were covered earlier this month, following protests by pro-Kannada activists and on social media against “imposition” of the language.

The protest against the “imposition” of Hindi in Bangalore metro triggered by the online campaign “#NammaMetroHindiBeda” has been gaining momentum since the beginning of this month. Kannada Development Authority (KDA) had also issued a notice to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on the issue.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his recent visit to Delhi had reportedly said he would lodge a protest with the Centre on “imposition” of Hindi. Recently, few activists belonging to a pro-Kannada outfit had defaced the name board of a few shops at a food court here for not bearing content in Kannada.