Pro, anti-India protesters face off outside India House in London

Pro-India and anti-India protesters today faced off outside India House in London to raise slogans and wave flags and placards. Lord Nazir Ahmed, a Pakistani-origin peer, led an anti-India protest campaign. The Indian High Commission in London branded the protest as a “desperate attempt by a disgraced politician” who had been suspended from the Labour party in 2013 following an anti-semitism row.

Members of the Indian diaspora in the city had mobilised a ‘Chalo India House’ demonstration to counter Ahmed’s plans and a few dozen members on both sides tried to shout at each other down outside the Indian High Commission building as Scotland Yard officers stood guard.