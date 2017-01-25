Priyanka Gandhi sexist taunt: BJP leader Vinay Katiyar sparks outrage, twitterati rage over row

The sexist remark row that was started on January 24 by JDU leader Sharad Yadav has taken a whole new turn. Yadav made a horrific sexist remark against women while addressing his party people by saying, “Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai.” Earlier today senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his sexist taunt while saying that “there are many other prettier campaigners than Priyanka.” All this was just not enough so Congress leader RS Surjewala also decided to jump in the mix and said, “Atrocious remarks show petty & lowly mindset of BJP’s leadership towards women of India. PM must apologise.”

Why are they suddenly so interested into women and women campaigners? Where does PM Narendra Modi fix in this situation? Why does someone else has to apologise for something that Vinay Katiyar said? How can we expect to grow when the leaders who hold such important positions have such regressive thinking. While this was enough to spark some more fire, twitteratis took on RS Surjewala’s statement which received some vulgar comments.

INC member, RS Surjewala praised Priyanka Gandhi’s reply against the sexist comment.

Kudos to Smt. Priyanka Gandhi for a befitting reply to such misogynist BJP leaders. Pl see her dignified response – pic.twitter.com/gXqhaPQh5B — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 25, 2017

Here are some twitter reactions for the whole situation-

@ANINewsUP @narendramodi @INCIndia @BJP4India spare women body n features in ur political campaign, don't get into these 3rd class level,India ashamed — suryanraju18 jaihind (@suryanraju) January 25, 2017

@ANI_news. Does he have any daughters? If he has, then they are not safe. — Pramod N. Kathavi (@NKathavi) January 25, 2017