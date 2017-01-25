Priyanka Gandhi sexist remarks: Vinay Katiyar drags Smriti Irani into row, calls her a ‘pretty campaigner’

Katiyar has said that his party also has “pretty campaigners like Smriti Irani,” CNN-News 18 reported. (Source: PTI)

Embroiled in controversy for calling Priyanka Gandhi a pretty face, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinay Katiyar has now dragged in union textile minister Smriti Irani into the controversy. Katiyar has said that his party also has “pretty campaigners like Smriti Irani,” CNN-News 18 reported.

Earlier, Katiyar had raked up a controversy, when he had said that Priyanka’s campaigning won’t make a difference as they (BJP) have prettier faces campaigning. Katiyar was asked about Priyanka Gandhi being a star campaigner from Congress and if he finds any difference, the BJP MP responded by saying that, “nahi kya farak lagta hai, unse jyada bhi bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain. Heroine hai, kai kalakar hai jo zyada sundar hai” (No I don’t find any difference, there are many more other beautiful women who are star campaigners).

The sexist comments drew four corner criticism. Reacting to the comments, NCW Chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam said, “Men need to realise that women are not just about their looks and comparing any 2 women according to their looks is totally ridiculous & it’s not acceptable.”

Here’s what he said:

#WATCH: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar’s remark on Priyanka Gandhi, says “unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain” #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/7eo2CYUvLf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2017

Venting out his anger, Robert Vadra has said that Vinay Katiyar’s remarks are an expose of ‘shameful mindset’. Earlier today senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his sexist taunt while saying that “there are many other prettier campaigners than Priyanka.” All this was just not enough so Congress leader RS Surjewala also decided to jump in the mix and said, “Atrocious remarks show petty & lowly mindset of BJP’s leadership towards women of India. PM must apologise.”