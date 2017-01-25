Priyanka Gandhi reacts to Vinay Katiyar’s sexist taunt, slams BJP ‘mindset’, says they see only ‘beautiful colleagues’

Priyanks Gandhi. Source: Reuters

In response to Vinay Katiyar “Prettier than Priyanka” comment that he made while giving interview to a media house earlier today. Priyanka Gandhi reacted by saying that Vinay Katiyar has exposed BJP’s mindset towards the better half of the population of India. Gandhi laughs off Vinay’s remark by saying, “It makes me laugh that this is all that he sees in my brave and beautiful colleagues. My colleagues have battled harships to get where they are.”

Vinay Katiyar was asked about Priyanka Gandhi being a star campaigner from Congress and also if he finds any difference, it was then that the BJP MP responded by saying that, “nahi kya farak lagta hai, unse jyada bhi bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain. Heroine hai, kai kalakar hai jo zyada sundar hai” (No I don’t find any difference, there are many more other beautiful women who are star campaigners).